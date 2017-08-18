Pre-Pittsburgh Bike Night Set For Mosites Motorsports

MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica has announced the MotoAmerica Bike Night Kick-Off Party prior to round eight of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, August 25-27, will be held at Mosites Motorsports.

The Bike Night Kick-Off Party, presented and hosted by Mosites Motorsports, will take place on Friday night, August 25, after the opening day of practice for the MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh. The party, which will also feature a barbecue, will be held at Mosites Motorsports in nearby North Versailles from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. with a rider-autograph session scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be special bike-night parking for anyone who rides to the party at 1701 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, PA 15137.

MotoAmerica and Mosites Motorsports haven’t forgotten the kids and the night will feature a free kids’ area that will feature an inflatable obstacle course, Strider Adventure Zone, face painting, and balloon creations.

For more information on the kick-off party, call 412/376-2300 or visit mositesmotorsports.com/eventslist.