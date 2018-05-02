MotoAmerica VIR Notebook

MotoAmerica Press Office

The second winningest rider in AMA Superbike history - Josh Hayes - sat on pole position at VIRginia International Raceway a year ago, the veteran who is now serving as a rider coach for Yamaha earning pole with his 1:24.226 during Superpole. Hayes was joined on the front row by Josh Herrin and Cameron Beaubier with the top eight all circulating in the 1:24s during a heated Superpole session.

The two veterans of the MotoAmerica Series came away with wins last year in the Motul Superbike class with Roger Hayden and Josh Hayes splitting wins. For Hayes it was his 61st career win in the premier class. The Supersport races were also split between two riders – Yamaha teammates Garrett Gerloff, who has since moved on to the Motul Superbike class, and JD Beach. The two Superstock 1000 races were won by Bobby Fong.

Last year the KTM RC Cup races (now Liqui Moly Junior Cup) saw Draik Beauchamp and Jackson Blackmon swap victories in the two races. In the now defunct Superstock 600 class, Californian Michael Gilbert swept both races.

Who is the winningest active Superbike rider in MotoAmerica? Cameron Beaubier. The two-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion (2015/2016) has won 21 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike races – eight in both 2015 and 2016 and five in 2017. Next best is Toni Elias with 19 wins – six in 2016, 10 last year and three already this year. Roger Hayden has nine AMA Superbike wins to his credit.

There doesn’t seem to be any doubt that Suzuki will reach the milestone of 200 Superbike victories in 2018. Toni Elias gave the brand its 197th win at round two in Texas, putting them three wins shy of the mark. Honda is second on the all-time Superbike win list with 116 victories, while Yamaha’s 108 (Mathew Scholtz gave Yamaha its 108th win in race one at COTA) wins puts them third.

When the series left VIRginia International Raceway last year after its third round, Toni Elias led Cameron Beaubier in the Motul Superbike Championship by 10 points with Roger Hayden another point behind in third place.