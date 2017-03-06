MotoAmerica Superbike Technical Rules Evolve

MotoAmerica/Kevin Cameron

Although an opposite strategy was pursued by its predecessor, MotoAmerica is bringing Superbike technical regulations closer to those of World Superbike so that one day American riders can again make the leap to the world stage. Most discussed of the changes is a shift from the “grandfathered-in” electronics of the past six or seven years to the systems homologated for World Superbike. Sure, nobody likes having to learn new electronics, but that’s what it takes to mesh world-class racing, so it’s better to do it now than later.

Because close contests sell tickets, a past concern was that although Superstock 1000 machines (which race together with the Motul Superbike class) were fast enough to occasionally podium, they slowed somewhat after five or six laps as their tires stepped down a level in grip. By letting a gap form, this tended to separate the two classes.

Equipment changes were therefore adopted to help Superstock tires last as well as do those on Superbikes. These include replacement of triple clamps (that is, changing trail), bracing of stock swingarms, and increasing the range of axle movement (without adding material). Rear-suspension-unit mounts may be moved, and Superbike gas tanks are legal.

Why make these changes? Flexure of stock swingarms makes bikes weave in corners, increasing peak tire loadings. With longish stock wheelbases, a fresh tire has enough grip to accelerate, but once that tire fatigues a bit, the long wheelbase lets it spin instead of go forward.

Being able to move the rear axle ahead a few millimeters, putting a bit more weight on the back tire, will reduce that mid-race spin; a hooked-up tire runs cooler and lasts longer than a spinning tire. Altered triple clamps allow steering geometry to be adjusted so the bike lies where the rider’s style puts it in a corner, making it unnecessary to “use some tire” to keep the bike from either trying to stand up or turn in.

We can call such changes “responsive management,” seeking to create from available but ever-changing production-based equipment the closest possible racing. This contrasts with the much slower-changing rules of the historic Grand Prix racing classes that existed from 1949 through 2001.