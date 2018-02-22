MotoAmerica Superbike Field Comes into Focus

MotoAmerica Press Office

Led by 2010 Moto2 World Champion and defending 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Toni Elias, the stage is set for what will be the most thrilling chase for MotoAmerica Motul Superbike supremacy to date.

In addition to Elias, four other MotoAmerica Champions will be in the Superbike field this season with two-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier, 2016 Superstock 1000 Champion and 2013 Superbike Champion Josh Herrin, 2017 Superstock 1000 Champion Mathew Scholtz and two-time MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Garrett Gerloff joining Elias as past champions in MotoAmerica’s premier class.

As for MotoAmerica race winners, past and current champions Elias, Beaubier, Herrin, Scholtz and Gerloff are obviously on that list, and they will be joined by former winners Roger Hayden, Cameron Petersen, Bobby Fong, Danny Eslick, and Jake Lewis.

Five brands of motorcycles will also be represented in the class, as Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda and BMW will field entries in the 10-round (20 race) series that will get rolling with the official Dunlop Preseason Test at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, March 26-27.

“I can’t wait for the season to get going,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We’ve made a big commitment to the Superbike class and it’s good to see the quality of the riders and teams on our Premier and Season Entry list. I believe we are going to see six, seven guys racing at the front and I think we’ll have multiple winners – even more than the five different winners we had last year. The class will also be bolstered by single event and wild card entries, and you never know what surprises might come out of the woodwork for that.”

The 2018 Premier and Season Entries are as follows (wild card and single-event entries not included):

Yoshimura Suzuki (Suzuki GSX-R1000)

#1 Toni Elias

#95 Roger Hayden

Attack Performance/Herrin Compound Yamaha (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#2 Josh Herrin

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Factory Yamaha (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#6 Cameron Beaubier

#31 Garrett Gerloff

Yamalube/Westby Racing (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#11 Mathew Scholtz

Fly Street Racing

#25 David Anthony (Kawasaki ZX-10R)

#26 Roi Holster (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#17 Sam Verderico (Yamaha YZF-R1)

Kyle Wyman Racing (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#33 Kyle Wyman

Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda (Honda CBR1000 RR)

#45 Cameron Petersen

Hudson Motorcycles (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#50 Bobby Fong

Scheibe Racing (BMW S 1000RR)

#69 Danny Eslick

Omega Moto (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#73 Sebastiao Ferreira

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki (Suzuki GSX-R1000)

#85 Jake Lewis

Thrashed Bike Racing (Yamaha YZF-R1)

#88 Max Flinders