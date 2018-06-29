MotoAmerica Series Now Worldwide On YouTube

MotoAmerica Press Office

Are you a fan of Toni Elias who lives in Spain? How about a Valentin Debise fan in France? Maybe you live in South Africa and want to watch Mathew Scholtz race in the MotoAmerica Series from the comfort of your home? Well, hola Spain. Bonjour, France. Howzit, South Africa. Now you can all watch MotoAmerica.

How so? Well, beIN SPORTS, MotoAmerica’s broadcast partner, has announced that it has lifted the Geo block from its YouTube coverage of the 2018 MotoAmerica Series, which means the series now has worldwide coverage of its races.

The MotoAmerica Series races are available the week after each round on beIN SPORTS USA’s YouTube channel beginning with the Motul Superbike races that are featured on YouTube.com on the Monday following Sunday’s race two. The new worldwide feature is in effect now, meaning fans from around the world can catch up with the previous rounds as well as staying tuned for the remaining five rounds of the 2018 MotoAmerica Series.

Now it doesn't matter if you live in the U.S. or in France or Spain or... well you can live anywhere and now watch the #MotoAmerica Series on YouTube https://t.co/TcyTZTsede pic.twitter.com/uEHMmKnKrV — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica1) June 29, 2018

“We’re happy that beIN has been able to lift the Geo block from the MotoAmerica races,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said. “We have fans from all over the world who have been wanting to watch our races. Now they can, and it doesn’t matter where they live. This will not only help increase the popularity of our series, but it’s also awesome for our foreign riders as their fans will now be able to follow their seasons from start to finish.”

To watch the latest Motul Superbike race from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on beIN SPORTS USA's YouTube channel, click here.

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is the North American road racing series created in 2014 that is home to the AMA Superbike Championship. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner. For more information on MotoAmerica, visit www.MotoAmerica.com. Also make sure to follow MotoAmerica on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.