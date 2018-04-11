MotoAmerica Road Atlanta Notebook

MotoAmerica Press Office

Who is the winningest active Superbike rider in the MotoAmerica class? Cameron Beaubier. The two-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion (2015/2016) has won 21 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike races – eight in both 2015 and 2016 and five in 2017.

Next best is Toni Elias with 16 wins – six in 2016 and 10 last year. Roger Hayden has five MotoAmerica Superbike wins to his credit (nine counting his other four AMA Superbike wins).

The only other riders to have won MotoAmerica Superbike races are the retired Josh Hayes (13 MotoAmerica wins/61 total Superbike wins) and Mathew Scholtz, who took his maiden MotoAmerica Superbike win in the season finale at Barber Motorsports Park while riding his Superstock 1000-spec Yamalube/Westby Racing Yamaha.

From a manufacturers perspective, Yamaha has won 35 MotoAmerica Superbike races with Suzuki taking home 21 wins thus far. Yamaha got a headstart to that number when they swept all 18 races in the first year of MotoAmerica in 2015.

If they have the kind of season expected from them, Suzuki could reach the milestone of 200 Superbike victories in 2018. Roger Hayden gave the brand its 194th win when he rode to victory in race one at the season finale at Barber Motorsport Park in September of last year, putting them six wins shy of the mark. Honda is second on the all-time Superbike win list with 116 victories, while Yamaha’s 107 wins puts them third.

As previously mentioned, Beaubier and Elias won the two Motul Superbike races at Road Atlanta last year. Pole position went to Beaubier with his 1:24.555 lap in Superpole.

The Superstock 1000 wins last year went to Mathew Scholtz and Jake Lewis, their first career wins in the series.

In Supersport, Garrett Gerloff and Frenchman Valentin Debise split the two wins while Nick McFadden swept to both victories in the Superstock 600 class.

As for the KTM RC Cup (now Junior Cup), those two race wins went to Benjamin Smith, the young racer who would end up taking the KTM RC Cup Championship. Smith will compete in the Supersport Series this year on a Team Norris Racing Yamaha.