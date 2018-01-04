MotoAmerica Introduces Stock 1000 Class For 2018

MotoAmerica Press Office

MotoAmerica has announced that the 2018 season will play host to a new Stock 1000 class, thereby eliminating the Superstock 1000 class that raced alongside the Motul Superbike class for the last three years. The new class will mean more riders, more bikes, and more action to watch.

Make no mistake, Stock 1000 is different than the outgoing Superstock 1000 class. The new class will have its own standalone race, instead of being combined with the Motul Superbike grid. Stock 1000 will be on track two days per race weekend, with practice being held on Saturday and a single race set for Sunday afternoon – a schedule based on feedback from racers regarding the need to reduce the cost of time and time off required to complete the season.

The class is set to debut in the Suzuki Championship at Road Atlanta, April 13-15, and will compete in eight out of 10 MotoAmerica weekends in 2018.

The technical rules of Stock 1000 differ in comparison to last year’s Superstock 1000, being more budget conscious and friendlier to the privateer teams. Modifications to the fuel tank and swingarm are no longer allowed, and aftermarket triple clamps, brake calipers, and rear shock linkages are now prohibited. Stock 1000 will race on the same Dunlop slick tires as Superbike, but the allotment will be decreased.

To be eligible for Stock 1000, a rider must have experience racing a 1000cc motorcycle, but cannot have finished inside the top 15 in MotoAmerica Superbike points standings. The top three of the Supersport class point standings have also been ruled out, as have any racers who have won a Supersport race. That said, Stock 1000 is designed for up-and-coming riders looking to display their talents on the national level.