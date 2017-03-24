MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test Rider Entry List

MotoAmerica/Matthew Miles

With the MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test scheduled for March 28-29 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas—followed on April 21-23 by the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, which also serves as the opening round of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series—many MotoAmerica teams have finalized their rosters.

The following is a list of the 42 Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Superstock 600 riders who are expected to participate in the COTA shakedown, which is free to the public. The KTM RC Cup spec class will get underway at Road Atlanta, Round 2 of the series, on April 28-30.

2017 MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test, Superbike/Superstock 1000 Entry List

While most of the entries were born in the US (nearly 25 percent call the state of California home), seven—Sylvain Barrier, Toni Elias, Cameron Petersen, Valentin Debise, Caroline Olsen, Gabriel Martinez-Abrego, and Mathew Scholtz—come from other countries.

2017 MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test, Supersport/Superstock 600 Entry List

