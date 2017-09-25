MotoAmerica Announces Cycle Gear Partnership

MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica has announced that Cycle Gear, a national network of 125-plus motorcycle gear and accessories stores, will be an official partner of the 2018 MotoAmerica Series, a partnership that includes title sponsorship of the Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway.

The partnership with Cycle Gear will be all encompassing and will include in-store activation, ticket outlets and bike nights at select Cycle Gear stores. Additionally, Cycle Gear will also have on-site “mega booths” at each event where it will sell its goods, which include the products of the majority of MotoAmerica’s other partners, at prices exclusive to MotoAmerica fans.

“I got the chance to visit one of the flagship Cycle Gear stores in California this year and to say I was impressed is an understatement,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Cycle Gear carries everything a motorcyclist could possibly want or need and we know they are going to be an incredible partner for us and our fans. It wasn’t just the store that impressed me, it was also the people. The staff at Cycle Gear speak the same language as us. They are motorcycle people and fans of road racing. This is going to be a fun ride for us as we work together with Cycle Gear to bring their products to our fans at our events, and also with their in-store activation programs that will cater to our fans in many different ways.”

“We’ve been fans of MotoAmerica since they took over the AMA Superbike Series in 2015,” said Cycle Gear’s Chief Merchandising Officer Bill Beers. “Our company was founded on and continues to be operated by motorcycle enthusiasts who love road racing. The fit for us and MotoAmerica is a perfect one. We look forward to helping them gain new fans and offering incentives to both new and existing fans of the series. Our customers are either already MotoAmerica fans or they should be. Our goal is the same: To help grow the series through our more than 125 locations across 35 states. We also look forward to bringing the Cycle Gear shopping experience to each and every round of the MotoAmerica Series, where we will be giving fans the best prices on the best brands that they will not find anywhere else.”

MotoAmerica released its tentative 10-round series schedule for 2018 on September 21, a series that includes the Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, August 10-12.

