MotoAm Silly Season '18: Fong, Petersen Land Rides

Another serious player has joined the ranks of the MotoAmerica Motul Superbike class for 2018 with today’s announcement that the Hudson Motorcycles team will field Bobby Fong on a Yamaha YZF-R1. Fong will be joined on the two-rider team by 2016 MotoAmerica Superstock 600 Champion Bryce Prince, who will compete in the Supersport Series in 2018 after racing in the Superstock 1000 class last year for Hudson Motorcycles.

Fong, who spent the past two years riding a Quicksilver/Latus Motors Kawasaki ZX-10R in the Bazzaz Superstock 1000 class, recently tested the team’s R1 at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Southern California, and impressed the Hudson squad enough to earn a contract.

“I am very appreciative and thankful to Hudson Motorcycles for giving me this opportunity and allowing me to continue my passion for the sport,” said Fong. “With the crew that I have, I am confident that we will have a successful and prosperous tour. After our first test, I knew right away that this would be a great opportunity for me and I look forward to getting back on the track and getting this new journey on its way.”

Fong finished seventh in the 2017 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike Championship and third in the Bazzaz Superstock 1000 class. The Californian won six Superstock 1000 races and was on the Superbike podium twice – once at Circuit of The Americas and once at VIRginia International Raceway.

For 2018, the class will be Superbike-only and Hudson’s Yamaha YZF-R1 will be full Superbike spec.

“We are thrilled to be back for the 2018 season and have full confidence in both of our riders,” said Mark and Daniel Shinder, Co-Founders of Hudson Motorcycles. “We are very thankful to Bobby and Bryce for recognizing our love for the sport and trusting us to lead them on the road to victory. Both of these riders are outstanding professionals who are determined, supportive, hard-working and are the perfect representation of what Hudson Motorcycles believes in.”

Hudson Motorcycles is a motorcycle repair and service company that operates out of Gardena, California. Rocky Stargel will be the crew chief for both riders.

“After a successful 2017 season with Hudson Motorcycles in Superstock 1000, I am very happy to compete with them in the Supersport 600 and their growing team,” Prince said in a team release. “I have always loved riding a 600 and look forward to being back on it again. Everyone at Hudson Motorcycles has been great and I am very thankful for the wonderful opportunity this year.”

Petersen Signs With Genunie Broaster Chicken Honda

Cameron Petersen will race for the Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda in the 2018 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike series, the Roadrace Factory team announced today, with the South African set to take over the team’s Honda CBR1000RR SP2 previously ridden by World Superbike-bound Jake Gagne.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to be back,” Petersen said in a team release. “I came into MotoAmerica in 2015 hoping to achieve big things. Although I didn't set the world on fire in the first couple years, I proved to myself that on a good day I could run with the best. Coming into 2017, it looked like I had no options. But thanks to the efforts of Dave Anthony, I had the chance to ride a 1000 Superstock in selected events. Despite our best efforts, 2017 turned into a nightmare. All the while, through thick and thin, I was lucky to have the support and guidance from Danny (team owner Walker) and Mick through being involved with American Supercamp.

“I tried to apply their morals into my everyday life, never giving up on the dream. What seemed like an innocent day out riding the Genuine Broaster Chicken / American Honda at Pueblo last week turned into the best Christmas any kid could ask for. I know I have a huge challenge ahead of me, but with the best imaginable team behind me, I couldn't ask for a better opportunity. Thank you to Danny, Mick and Scott for believing in me. Bring on 2018."

Petersen had an up and down year in his part-time role with the Fly Racing/Motul/ ADR Motosports team with a best finish of fifth in race two at Circuit of The Americas. In 2016, Petersen rode for Team Hammer in the Supersport Series, finishing fifth in the championship with a victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park. In 2015, Petersen made his debut in MotoAmerica with Danny Walker’s Roadrace Factory team, finishing seventh in the point standings.

"I'm very excited to have Cameron back with our team for 2018,” Walker said. “We have a long relationship with Cam and his family. I raced with his dad back in the day and I've watched Cam grow and mature into a solid racer. We've been working with Cam as an instructor at our camps, and he's been taking on greater leadership roles with our students and his skills have continued to improve. Developing Cam is part of what we are about as a team. Our goal has always been to bring in young talented riders and work to showcase their skills. We see in Cam, a perfect combination of talent and enthusiasm. He's a young rider that can be developed into a future champion. He has been mentored by Jake Gagne over the last few seasons and he has taken on a lot of Jake's quality traits. We are excited to welcome Cam back and we look forward to hitting the ground running in 2018."

Scott Jensen will again serve as the team’s crew chief. "I am very excited to welcome Cameron Petersen back to the team for 2018,” said Jensen. Cam has always had a close involvement with the team and having ridden for us previously on a 600. He is an excellent option for our program. After watching his riding for the past couple years on different teams, I feel he is ready to make the step up to a Superbike. We tested him on our CBR1000RR SP2 Superbike recently and he was impressive immediately with his control and feel of the motorcycle.”