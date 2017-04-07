Kyle Wyman Racing Extends Partnership With 6D Helmets

MotoAmerica

6D Helmets utilizes a patented technology called Omni-Directional Suspension, or ODS, that allows two separate EPS liners to move independently of one another. The suspension-like design is targeted to reduce energy transfer to the brain over a much broader range of energy demands, including low-, mid-, and high-velocity impacts for both linear and angular accelerations.

Kyle Wyman Racing has extended its partnership with 6D Helmets for the 2017 MotoAmerica season. The US helmet manufacturer will continue to provide Superbike pilot Kyle Wyman with revolutionary technology in helmet safety.

"It's really like suspension for your head," Wyman said. "For a long time, our industry has needed something like what 6D has come up with. Typical helmets are designed to protect your head but not within the full range of what you see in different types of impacts. The 6D Helmet reaches beyond what is required for certification tests, and I feel that it is a revolutionary design that makes me feel safer on the track. Feeling safer only breeds confidence, and that has contributed to faster lap times."

6D released its street helmet, the ATS-1, in 2016 after many successful years in the off-road segment with the ATR-1. When developing the street helmet, 6D felt it was imperative to put the helmet to the test in the most rigorous conditions. The safety portion was well-developed but seeing how it would fare at the 190-plus-mph speeds in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series was the next step.

"We're excited to be working with Kyle again in '17," said Bob Weber, co-founder and CEO of 6D Helmets. "He's an amazing young rider and an exceptional racer and team owner. Kyle has been instrumental on the development side, working closely with our team through the R&D process on the ATS-1 for the last year and a half or so. Kyle understood the importance of our technology and wanted to be involved in bringing it to the street side. His commitment and contributions to the project have helped define the helmet into the excellent package we have to offer the on-road enthusiast."

With a stamp of approval from a top Superbike contender, the ATS-1 street helmet is sure to find its stride in the street segment. For more information about 6D Helmets, visit 6dhelmets.com.