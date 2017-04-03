KWR Superbike Team Completes Successful Test In Texas

MotoAmerica

The KWR Superbike team is back at it for 2017 and testing for competition in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series this season. Kyle Wyman and the team completed a successful test at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, this past Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wyman ended the test sixth overall, lapping the 3.43-mile circuit in 2:10.521, over a second and a half faster than the team's best time from the 2016 race event of 2:12.071. Kyle was the fastest Superbike rider not competing on a factory team—the early results showing good promise for a 2017 championship campaign.

"Heading into the COTA test, I was really excited to ride my new Superbike," Wyman said. "My dad and I have been spending a lot of time this winter preparing this bike for battle against the factory teams, and so far we are happy to see that hard work paying off. We have been adding parts to the bike for this season that seem to be making a difference."

For 2017, MotoAmerica has opened up the rules for Superbike compared to 2016, allowing complete aftermarket fork and complete swingarm assemblies. KWR has been able to take advantage of the new fork allowances and run the new K-Tech KTR-3 full fork designed specifically for Superbike competition.

"The new fork from K-Tech is definitely a luxury," Kyle said. "Over last year, we had wear issues with the stock fork tubes, so the complete forks have helped us from a rigidity standpoint, but also from a feel standpoint. Evol Technology made some one-off Pro-Flex triple-clamps for that fork, as well as our axle setup. We have also gone with a modified swingarm to add more wheelbase, a kit that's offered by Superbike Unlimited. Add a full-blown Superbike motor from Livengood Motorsports, and those our some of our bigger upgrades over 2016."

COTA test in the books, fastest time I've done and was good enough for 6th fastest overall. Relentlessly chasing those factory boys. New Superbike has some speed but we need more. First race will be here before we know it!! Brian J Nelson Photo A post shared by Kyle Wyman (@kylewyman) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Despite the upgrades, the KWR team will be running with Superstock 1000-legal electronics, due to budget restrictions. KWR will utilize a Flash-Tune ECU that is capable of many adjustments, though not as sophisticated as the more expensive electronic systems run by the factory teams. Wyman and the team spent the majority of Day 1 on harder-compound tires from Dunlop, testing new constructions and working with chassis setup.

"Compared to last year, the test was a wild success," Kyle said. "We didn't have bugs and big issues plaguing us for two days, and we were really able to make the most of the track time that was available. It's a testament to our preparation for this season. I'm looking forward to a couple more weeks of preparation before we come back here to COTA for the first race of the season."

The KWR/Lucas Oil/Millennium Technologies Superbike will debut at Circuit of The Americas alongside MotoGP during the Red Bull United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on April 20-23.

Every race in 2017 will be broadcast LIVE on beIN SPORTS Network. For the complete series schedule, visit motoamerica.com. For information on how to get beIN SPORTS, check with your cable provider or subscribe to Sling TV. For more information about Kyle Wyman Racing (KWR), visit kylewymanracing.com.