Join Yamalube and MotoAmerica for an opportunity to "Lean With Us" on a championship-winning Yamaha YZF-R6.
"Lean With Us R6" is as close to the feeling of racing that you can get without actually doing it
MotoAmerica
Want to get the feeling of leaning off a championship-winning motorcycle, dragging your knee, and capturing it all in a photo—without the possibility of crashing? Yamalube and MotoAmerica are offering that opportunity with the "Lean With Us" championship-winning Yamaha YZF-R6.
At each of the nine remaining rounds of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, Yamalube’s Lean With Us R6 will be available for fans to throw a leg over, experience the feeling of racing an R6 in a corner with 55-degree angle, and walk away with the ultimate “selfie.”
“MotoAmerica has always been a great partner of ours,” said Yamalube’s Roxanne Flores. “When they told us of the idea of the Lean With Us program, we were excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the fans throughout the 2017 season.”
The Yamaha used in the Lean With Us promotion is a new 2017 YZF-R6 with current race team graphics that match those of 2016 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Garrett Gerloff’s factory R6.
In addition to getting the opportunity to “Lean With Us,” MotoAmerica fans will also get the chance to win a brand-new YZF-R3 by signing up with the Yamalube girls at the Lean With Us display at the MotoAmerica rounds.
Round 2 of the 10-round 2017 MotoAmerica Series is this weekend, April 28-30, at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.