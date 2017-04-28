Join Yamalube and MotoAmerica for an opportunity to "Lean With Us" on a championship-winning Yamaha YZF-R6.

MotoAmerica

Want to get the feeling of leaning off a championship-winning motorcycle, dragging your knee, and capturing it all in a photo—without the possibility of crashing? Yamalube and MotoAmerica are offering that opportunity with the "Lean With Us" championship-winning Yamaha YZF-R6.

At each of the nine remaining rounds of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, Yamalube’s Lean With Us R6 will be available for fans to throw a leg over, experience the feeling of racing an R6 in a corner with 55-degree angle, and walk away with the ultimate “selfie.”

“MotoAmerica has always been a great partner of ours,” said Yamalube’s Roxanne Flores. “When they told us of the idea of the Lean With Us program, we were excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the fans throughout the 2017 season.”

The Yamaha used in the Lean With Us promotion is a new 2017 YZF-R6 with current race team graphics that match those of 2016 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Garrett Gerloff’s factory R6.

How's it hangin'? @garrettgerloff demonstrates the @yamalubeusa #motoamerica "Lean With Us" R6 at @roadatlanta. Come give it a try in the paddock. A post shared by MotoAmerica (@motoamerica) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

In addition to getting the opportunity to “Lean With Us,” MotoAmerica fans will also get the chance to win a brand-new YZF-R3 by signing up with the Yamalube girls at the Lean With Us display at the MotoAmerica rounds.

Round 2 of the 10-round 2017 MotoAmerica Series is this weekend, April 28-30, at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.