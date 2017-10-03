MotoAmerica

Former MotoAmerica Supersport Champion JD Beach will peel off his knee pucks and slip on a steel shoe to contest the American Flat Track series finale on Saturday, October 7, at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California. The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Extended Service/Graves/Yamaha road racer will ride the #95 G&G Racing/Rickdiculous Racing/Team95/Yamaha FZ-07 in the AFT Twins class.

As a warm-up for the event, Beach raced the same machine this past weekend at Walt James Stadium, located at Willow Springs International Raceway in Southern California. Beach reached the podium with a third-place finish in the Twins main event on the 3/8-mile, high-banked, dirt oval.

“First off, I have to give a big thank you to my team for letting me do these dirt-track races,” JD said. “I’m really excited to return to my roots and race the American Flat Track Finals on a Yamaha FZ-07 twin. I love road racing, but flat track has a special place in my heart.

"G&G Racing made it super-easy to put this deal together, and Rickdiculous Racing has been a big help, as well. Also, I have to give a big thank you to Mikey Rush for letting me come onboard as his teammate. Perris should be an awesome event, and I can’t wait to get the weekend going. It’s going to be a blast.”