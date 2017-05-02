MotoAmerica
Brian J Nelson

Cameron Petersen Puts MotoAmerica Racing Dreams On Hold

South African will not continue to Round 3 at VIR with ADR Motorsports

MotoAmerica/Matthew Miles

Sometimes reality gets in the way of dreams. Cameron Petersen made the difficult choice this past week to put his personal goals on hold in large part out of respect for his father, former champion rider Robbie Petersen.

As a result of this decision, the 22-year-old Petersen will not continue to race the Fly Racing/Motul/ADR Motorsports Kawasaki ZX-10R in the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 class.

“I’ve been thinking about this for quite a while—it’s been eating me up,” Petersen admitted at Road Atlanta. “The first time I spoke with my dad about it was on the Monday after Texas [Round 1 at Circuit of The Americas].

 

I know this may seem like it's out of the blue but it is something I have been thinking about for a while now and lost quite a lot of sleep over. I say this with a heavy heart and is by far the toughest thing i have had to go through but I have decided to stop racing. My farther has sacrificed his whole life for me to come live my dream racing in America and unfortunately finances are as tight as ever. He is a 55 year old man with a lot of life left and I can't bare to see him moving from couch to couch living out of a suitcase anymore, my family deserves better, and I want nothing more then to see him find his feet and start a great life for himself. Words can't describe how grateful I am for the sacrifices and support my family have given me throughout my career but for right now this is the best decision I can make. I also just want to take this time to thank all the special people that have helped me get to this point, I'm not going to give up on the dream but just go back and work harder and hopefully there will be opportunities for me in the future to come back and do what I love.

A post shared by Cam Petersen (@cam_petersen_72) on

“I’ve decided to stop for now. My dad is 55 years old, and he’s going from couch to couch, living out of suitcase. It’s just unfair to him.

“I want him to start a life for himself. He deserves to be living in a house. Family comes first, you know, so for now I need to give racing a back seat.”

Petersen says he has no intention of quitting racing altogether, but the costs associated with a professional national series are too great for him at this moment.

“The way things were going, we would have ended up on the street,” he said. “It’s the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life, but it’s the right decision for now.

“I’m going to go back to California—there is nothing in South Africa—find a job, and make some money. I’ll go to as many races as I can and show my face in the paddock.”

Robbie had paid for Road Atlanta, Round 2 of the series, so Cameron practiced on Friday with the intention of competing in the two 21-lap Superbike/Superstock 1000 races on Saturday and Sunday.

“First session, I was second quickest in class and seventh overall,” he said. “Bobby Fong and I did nearly the same lap times—1:27.148 and 1:27.280. Petersen improved his time in second practice to 1:27.251 but crashed exiting Turn 5. The impact drove the steering damping through the frame.

“We just had one bike, so that put an early end to my weekend,” he said. “We didn’t have enough parts to fix it.”

According to Cameron, his father was stunned by the move to stop racing. “It was pretty emotional,” he said. “He supports me all the way, and I think he respects my decision.

“The most important thing to me right now is that my family lives a happy life. My dad has a long life ahead of him, and he deserves so much better.”

Petersen is not sure what the future holds for him. He may tackle club racing to keep his skills sharp, adding, “I am just going to live and try to be happy.”
