Graves Racing Services Named Exclusive Suter US Distributor

MotoAmerica/Staff

Graves Racing Services has partnered with Suter Industries Ltd. to become the exclusive distributor of Suter products in the US. "Suter Industries is the best at what they do," said Chuck Graves, president of Graves Racing Services, Inc.

"The quality of Suter products, including their excellent slipper clutch assemblies, is second to none. I look forward to a long partnership that benefits not only Suter Industries and Graves Racing Services, but also racers and motorcycle enthusiasts here in the US.”

Suter slipper clutches are renowned for their responsiveness, easy installation, complete adjustability, and hard-anodized Teflon coating that minimizes wear. Each assembly includes all the parts needed for installation, plus two additional springs. The slipper effect can easily be adjusted for different riding styles, and a wide range of additional springs are available to order.

The entire catalog of Suter products is available through Graves Racing Services. Slipper clutch assemblies for most sportbikes, late-model motocross bikes, and supermoto applications are currently in stock for immediate delivery. Suter clutch covers for motocross and supermoto motorcycles are also available.

To order Suter slipper clutch components, or if you are interested in becoming a Suter dealer in the US, contact Shane McCoy at sales@gravesracingservices.com or check out the Graves Racing Services website at gravesracingservices.com.

Suter products are also available on Amazon, as well as the Graves Racing Services eBay Store. For more information about Suter Products, go to suterproducts.com.