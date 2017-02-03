Former Class Champ Herrin Returns to Superbike

Meen Motorsports Press Office

Meen Motorsports is proud to announce the return of Josh Herrin, riding their new Yamaha YZF-R1 in the MotoAmerica Motul Superbike class for the 2017 season.

The long off-season has been a busy one for the Meen Motorsports team. Since winning the Superstock 1000 championship in 2016, the team has been working hard to evolve their competitive racing program even further.

"Racing in the Superbike class has been a dream of mine since the inception of Meen Motorsports," said Ameen Sajjadi, team owner at Meen Motorsports. "So when I was faced with the decision to move up to Superbike for 2017 I did not take it lightly. To be honest, the move has been a plan in progress for over the better part of a year now. At the beginning of the 2016 season, Josh, the team and I went into the 1000 Superstock class not really knowing where we would fall in the spectrum of the grid. When it became apparent we could not just win in the 1000 Superstock class, but be competitive in the Superbike class, we started to put things in motion, from collecting data to testing new parts, that would set us up for a possible jump in 2017.

"By the end of the 2016 season the team chemistry was so strong that when we won the championship we all knew that making the move to Superbike with the same team was what we all wanted. Overall, I truly feel that everything in my racing career has lead up to this moment and that the Meen Team is ready to take on the challenge of competing in the factory dominated Superbike class."

"2017 is the year of David and Goliath for MEEN Motorsports," said Herrin. "We will fight against the odds and take on the factory teams. I couldn't be any more excited and motivated to get the season started. With my team and sponsors behind me I will fight my heart out and leave nothing on the table."

The team will also be fielding 600 Superstock champion Bryce Prince in the Superstock 1000 class on board the Meen Team's 2016 winning machine.

"After I won the 600 Superstock championship in 2016, I knew I was ready to move up to the 1000s. Thus I am very happy to be working with Meen Motorsports, riding their 2016 championship winning Superstock R1 for the coming 2017 season, as I make the class change. I am also very excited to be bringing with me my crew chief Rocky Stargel and technician Weslie Eastveld to the program. It will be a huge boost of confidence to have them alongside me again. Overall, I've been training harder than ever in 2017 and am ready to take on the Superstock 1000 class. I can't thank Ameen Sajjadi and Fabrice Vilder enough for helping me make the deal happen. I would also like to thank Mohamed's Enterprise for their continued support into my 2017 season. Without their sponsorship, my program would not be possible," says Prince.

"I have watched Bryce grow into a gracious young man and true professional racer, within the paddock, over the last couple of years. His discipline to his craft and the passion he has for the sport makes him a great addition to the Meen Team. I am looking forward to working with him for the 2017 season," comments Sajjadi.