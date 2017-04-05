Dunlop Launches All-New Sportmax Q3+ Tires

MotoAmerica

When Dunlop set out to build the Sportmax Q3+, the concept was to create a tire that delivers the same class-leading performance as the Q3, but one that lasts longer to give riders more track days and more time on their favorite twisting roads. In the end, the Q3+ proved to offer even better performance than the Q3, plus up to 30 percent boost in tire life.

The Sportmax Q3 has been the darling of serious sport and track-day riders ever since it’s introduction four years ago, and improving on its design meant squeezing every gram of weight and every fraction of performance out of every component. As a result, more than 80 percent of the Q3+ components are redesigned compared to the Q3.

Where the Performance Comes From

The Q3+’s new components have created a dramatically improved tire. Boasting the same familiar and predictable feel as the Q3, the Q3+ incorporates a new silica-enriched center tread section built into the MT Multi-Tread rear tire. Much of the credit for the Q3+’s increased longevity goes to this new compound, which added miles to the tire without sacrificing grip. In fact, the performance of the Q3+ dramatically eclipses that of the Q3. Tested back-to-back with the Sportmax Q3, the Q3+ was more than a second quicker at Roebling Road Raceway.

In addition to the carbon-fiber reinforcement utilized in the sidewalls of the front and rear tires, construction and compound changes contributed to added tire stability, giving the Q3+ 3.5 percent to 6.0 percent more footprint and more grip at max lean angles. By delivering more grip and more longevity, the Q3+ is a faster, longer-lasting tire, able to provide riders with more riding days compared to the Q3.

Taking Leading Performance to the Next Level

The Q3+ addresses the reality of sport riding: Unless you have a racetrack in your backyard or live on your favorite twisty road, chances are you spend at least some of your time just getting to your favorite ride spots. By extending the longevity of the Q3+, Dunlop has given serious sport riders more opportunities to enjoy high-performance riding between tire changes.

Dunlop's Q series of performance tires have been favorites among hardcore sport and track-day riders for more than a decade. Now the Q3+ takes the legendary line a step farther with performance and longevity no other hypersport tire can match.