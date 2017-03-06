Dunlop and MotoAmerica Make It Easier To Come To Races

MotoAmerica/Staff

Dunlop and MotoAmerica have joined forces to offer fans ticket specials throughout the season, beginning with the Road Atlanta round of the 2017 series.

At participating Dunlop Pro Dealers across the country, fans can get free tickets to MotoAmerica races with the purchase of Sportmax Q3 or Sportmax Roadsmart III tires.

In addition, select markets will provide an additional incentive to fans by offering a mail-in rebate of $40 with a set of free tickets. This Dunlop Pro Dealer exclusive program gives fans even more ways to benefit from Dunlop’s partnership with MotoAmerica.

Details of the special ticket offer can be found on Dunlop’s website at dunlopmotorcycletires.com/fun/promotions/motoamerica-rebate-ticket-offer/, so check it out before making your plans to attend a MotoAmerica race near you.