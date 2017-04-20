Caroline Olsen Will Race In Superstock 600 With Meen Motorsports

Dorna Communications

Austin, TX - Meen Motorsports will field 600 Superstock rider, Caroline Olsen for the 2017 MotoAmerica series. Having had previous success in the 600 class, Meen Motorsports is confident they can work with Olsen to achieve her true potential this season.

"I have to thank Ameen Sajjadi for this amazing opportunity. Meen Motorsports is without a doubt one of the top teams in the MotoAmerica paddock. I feel honored to be underneath the same tent as current champions Bryce Prince and Josh Herrin. I’ve had a great off-season with a lot of solid riding out at Chuckwalla Racing CVMA. I am hopeful that all my preparation will help me take another step towards the front, in Superstock 600, onboard the new R6," comments Olsen. "This all would not be possible without the help of my rider coach Jason Pridmore and the support from my family, mechanic Sean and sponsors; Kalan Venture, LOXY, Burton Volvo, Ringstad, Sons of Norway, Nordic Crane, JP43Training, Nordic Naturals MotoVixen, Traktape, Dunlop tires, Dainese & Arai."

It's official! I'm riding Superstock 600 for Meen Motorsport this year, and it's all kicking off this weekend at... https://t.co/B2GupGf1Nc — Caroline Olsen (@CarolineRacing) April 20, 2017

"I am very fortunate to be able to work with a rider like Caroline. Her drive to keep improving is what let me know she would be a great addition to the Meen Team. She is not only very motivated but always professional as well, making it a real pleasure to work with her," comments Meen Motorsports team owner Ameen Sajjadi. " I look forward to a good season with Caroline, steadily progressing race by race."

With a combination of a championship wining team and a championship winning rider coach, up and coming rider Olsen has her sights set on finishing at the front of the Superstock pack this season.

