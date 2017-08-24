Caroline Olsen splits with Meen Motorsport; Joins Team H35

MotoAmerica

It’s been a rough season for the Norwegian rider who joined forces with Meen Motorsport aboard a Yamaha R6 for the 2017 MotoAmerica Superstock 600 class.

“I’ve had a tough season so far. We didn’t get my new R6 until the Friday of our Road America weekend. The lack of testing and time on the bike has really hurt us; my results have been inconsistent and I’ve struggled to find feel on the bike. I love riding motorcycles but honestly, this year has been no fun. I wasn’t planning on competing in the last 3 rounds of the season, however, when Benny Solis Sr from TeamH35 reached out and offered me their CBR Superstock 600, I couldn’t say no.”

“I raced an identical bike for TeamH35 during the CVMA Winter series and I loved it! I know Solis Senior’s equipment will be top notch and all I want for the last 3 rounds is to have fun again.”

Team Owner, Ben Solis Sr.:

“I’ve know Caroline for a couple years now and we all really like her. The goal is to get her to just have fun again. We know her potential, I’m just glad we can help. We look forward to having her.”

Team Manager and Team racer, Benny Solis:

“I’ve raced with Caro on some of her best days so I know what she can do. We’ve accumulated many notes on the Hondas so I’m confident she will have a great base setting to start off with! I look forward to seeing her on one of our bikes again.”

“This wouldn’t be possible without my great sponsors Kalan Ventures, LOXY, MotoVixens, JP43Training, Burton Volvo, Nordic Crane, Arai, Dainese, Dunlop, DrippinWet, TrakTape, Galfer Brakes and CVMA,” says Olsen. “I have my great mechanic Sean Storment, coach Jason Pridmore and Benny Solis & his team in my corner which means the world to me, thank you all for believing in me.”

TeamH35 Honda fields Benny Solis who currently sits 4th in the Supersport 600 Championship with 4 podiums.

Pittsburgh International Race Complex is a new track to the MotoAmerica schedule. Olsen is looking forward to an eventful weekend with a new team aboard her new bike.