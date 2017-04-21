Cameron Beaubier On Provisional Superbike/Superstock 1000 Pole Position At COTA

MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Series

Circuit of The Americas

Austin, Texas

April 21, 2017

Motul Superbike/Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Qualifying Practice Two Results (All on Dunlop tires):

1. Cameron Beaubier (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:10.080

2. Toni Elias (Suz GSX-R1000), Superbike, 2:10.147

3. Roger Hayden (Suz GSX-R1000), Superbike, 2:10.601

4. Bobby Fong (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:10.799

5. Josh Hayes (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:10.849

6. Jake Lewis (Suz GSX-R1000), Superstock 1000, 2:11.054

7. Sylvain Barrier (BMW S1000RR), Superbike, 2:11.085

8. Kyle Wyman (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:11.126

9. Mathew Scholtz (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:11.503

10. Jake Gagne (Hon CBR1000RR SP2), Superbike, 2:12.132

11. Hayden Gillim (Suz GSX-R1000), Superstock 1000, 2:12.438

12. Cameron Petersen (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:12.550

13. Josh Herrin (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:12.652

14. David Anthony (Kaw ZX-10R), Superbike, 2:12.672

15. Danny Eslick (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:12.974

16. Bryce Prince (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:14.265

17. Tyler O'Hara (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:15.487

18. Max Flinders (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:15.959

19. Anthony Kosinski (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:19.606

20. Mathew Orange (BMW S1000RR), Superbike, 2:20.030

21. Jeremy Cook (BMW S1000RR), Superstock 1000, 2:20.395

22. Steven Zoumaras (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:21.169

23. Roi Holster (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:22.394

24. Joy Higa (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:23.430