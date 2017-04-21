Cameron Beaubier On Provisional Superbike/Superstock 1000 Pole Position At COTA
As the second qualifying practice comes to a close, two-time reigning Superbike champion, Beaubier, is winning the race to pole position.
MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Series
Circuit of The Americas
Austin, Texas
April 21, 2017
Motul Superbike/Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Qualifying Practice Two Results (All on Dunlop tires):
1. Cameron Beaubier (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:10.080
2. Toni Elias (Suz GSX-R1000), Superbike, 2:10.147
3. Roger Hayden (Suz GSX-R1000), Superbike, 2:10.601
4. Bobby Fong (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:10.799
5. Josh Hayes (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:10.849
6. Jake Lewis (Suz GSX-R1000), Superstock 1000, 2:11.054
7. Sylvain Barrier (BMW S1000RR), Superbike, 2:11.085
8. Kyle Wyman (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:11.126
9. Mathew Scholtz (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:11.503
10. Jake Gagne (Hon CBR1000RR SP2), Superbike, 2:12.132
11. Hayden Gillim (Suz GSX-R1000), Superstock 1000, 2:12.438
12. Cameron Petersen (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:12.550
13. Josh Herrin (Yam YZF-R1), Superbike, 2:12.652
14. David Anthony (Kaw ZX-10R), Superbike, 2:12.672
15. Danny Eslick (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:12.974
16. Bryce Prince (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:14.265
17. Tyler O'Hara (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:15.487
18. Max Flinders (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:15.959
19. Anthony Kosinski (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:19.606
20. Mathew Orange (BMW S1000RR), Superbike, 2:20.030
21. Jeremy Cook (BMW S1000RR), Superstock 1000, 2:20.395
22. Steven Zoumaras (Kaw ZX-10R), Superstock 1000, 2:21.169
23. Roi Holster (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:22.394
24. Joy Higa (Yam YZF-R1), Superstock 1000, 2:23.430