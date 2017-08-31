Cameron Beaubier Injury Update: The Waiting Game

MotoAmerica

Two-time defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier is hopeful of having an MRI today to see what the next steps are in his recovery from a dislocated right shoulder suffered during his near-crash in the second Motul Superbike race at Pittsburgh International Race Complex on Sunday, August 27.

“I’m not sure yet,” Beaubier said when asked if he would have to undergo surgery. “I’m hopefully getting an MRI today. Dr. Bryan (a noted orthopedic surgeon in Southern California) ordered it so we will go from there.”

As for the rest of the season, Beaubier needs to wait and see what the MRI and Dr. Bryan say.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to finish my season but I don’t want to put myself at risk and make it worse,” Beaubier said. “I will know more after Dr. Bryan analyzes the MRI.”