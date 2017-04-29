Beaubier Beats Elias in Heavyweight Tilt

beIN SPORTS

Monster Energy Yamaha's Cameron Beaubier came out on top of an intense battle with Yoshimura Suzuki rival Toni Elias following a number of controversial clashes between the two in MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at Road Atlanta.

Four-time Superbike champ Josh Hayes completed the podium.

Matthew Scholtz (Superstock 1000), Garrett Gerloff (Supersport), and Nick Mcfadden (Superstock 1000) also picked up wins on the day.

Check this article later for a complete recap and video from the day's races.