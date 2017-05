Flashback Friday: 20 Photos from Suzuki's ECSTAR Championship At Road Atlanta

Photography: Brian J Nelson

MotoAmerica heads to VIRginia International Raceway in Danville, Virginia, this weekend, May 12-14, for Round 3 of the 10-stop national championship.

Having won three of the first four races, former Moto2 World Champion Toni Elias leads the Motul Superbike class by 26 points ahead of defending champ Cameron Beaubier.

In the lead up to opening practice on Friday, ace photographer Brian J. Nelson provides a look back at the weekend action from Round 2 at Road Atlanta.