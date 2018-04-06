Conor McGregor Charged With Assault

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after an incident in Brooklyn.

McGregor is accused of attacking a bus containing rival fighters at the Barclays Center ahead of UFC 223.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor has been arrested and charged with assault for his actions at a UFC press event today pic.twitter.com/PqPkxJ6HlU — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) April 6, 2018

Footage allegedly showing McGregor throwing objects at the vehicle appeared on social media on Thursday and the New York Police Department (NYPD) later confirmed the 29-year-old had turned himself in for questioning.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed to Omnisport on Friday that McGregor had subsequently been charged and will appear in front of a judge "sometime this morning".

The spokesman said: "Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief."

The fall-out from the melee has seen two fighters withdraw from their bouts this weekend, while Artem Lobov has been pulled from the card by UFC for his alleged involvement.

CLOSER view of the McGregor mayhem at UFC 223 media day pic.twitter.com/k35XKGE41X — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 5, 2018

"Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at Friday's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center," a statement from UFC read.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several cuts to his face and head, has stood down from his bout with Anthony Pettis.

"A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223," Chiesa wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated to say the least. [Pettis], I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9 in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love."

Flyweight Ray Borg will also miss his clash with Brandon Moreno after he was hit in the eye with shattered glass.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 and was stripped of his lightweight title prior to this incident.

He did, however, fight, and lose to, Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning boxing match in August 2017.