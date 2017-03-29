Bastian Schweinsteiger Excited to Get Started in MLS

OMNISPORT

Bastian Schweinsteiger insists he has a lot more to give after sealing his move to MLS with Chicago Fire.

The former Manchester United midfielder was unveiled as a Fire player on Wednesday, addressing the media for the first time since leaving the Premier League club.

And, despite featuring sparingly this season at Old Trafford, Schweinsteiger is confident he can make an impact in the United States, where he is determined to turn the Fire's fortunes around.

"[I can give] a lot - I am 32 years old, I am ready," he said. "I need to have more training sessions to have the right rhythm.

"I want to use every minute to see how my team-mates play, so we can get used to each other. I hope we get results soon because I don't like to lose."

Although his world-renowned status led to comparisons to David Beckham, formerly of both United and MLS fame, Schweinsteiger added that his focus is solely on performing.

"I don't think about [comparisons to Beckham]," he added. "I just want to play well, help the team, help the people in Chicago to enjoy watching soccer.

"They have a very good baseball team, a very good ice hockey team, a very good football team and, hopefully, soon a very good soccer team."

Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic had no issue predicting success for Schweinsteiger in MLS, however, revealing that he had already lifted the team in training.

"We had a great training session, everyone was inspired," he added. "Everyone wants to play next to Bastian.

"We have not only a world-class player, but a world-class man. I think Bastian can be the icon of MLS in the future."