A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Toronto to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake Friday.

Altidore struck twice in the first half at BMO Field and Tosaint Ricketts sealed the win in stoppage time to see the 2017 MLS Cup champions to its first points of the campaign.

In addition to their importance for his club, the two goals were a milestone for Altidore, giving him 50 goals for the Canadaian club which he joined in 2015.

Toronto missed a huge chance to go ahead in the 15th minute, Sebastian Giovinco denied from the penalty spot by Nick Rimando after Damir Kreilach handled in the area.

But there was no denying Altidore eight minutes later as the striker converted a spot-kick.

Altidore doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, finding the bottom corner from inside the area.

Corey Baird pulled a goal back for Real Salt Lake to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute

While Baird gave the visitors hope, Ricketts came off the bench and secured a much-needed win for Toronto in additional time.