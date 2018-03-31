A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Toronto to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake Friday.
Altidore struck twice in the first half at BMO Field and Tosaint Ricketts sealed the win in stoppage time to see the 2017 MLS Cup champions to its first points of the campaign.
Three big points at @BMOField— Toronto FC (@torontofc) March 31, 2018
Check out the match highlights from Friday night's win over @RealSaltLake#TFCLive | #TORvRSL pic.twitter.com/4U26thlLzY
In addition to their importance for his club, the two goals were a milestone for Altidore, giving him 50 goals for the Canadaian club which he joined in 2015.
A half century in Red. Congrats, @JozyAltidore! pic.twitter.com/XwD7Gh8G5s— Toronto FC (@torontofc) March 31, 2018
Toronto missed a huge chance to go ahead in the 15th minute, Sebastian Giovinco denied from the penalty spot by Nick Rimando after Damir Kreilach handled in the area.
Rimando. Giovinco. From the spot.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
Rimando saves! #TORvRSL https://t.co/dlE0tm71Rt
But there was no denying Altidore eight minutes later as the striker converted a spot-kick.
This time, @JozyAltidore makes no mistake.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
1-0 @torontofc. #TORvRSL https://t.co/Eim6MoHMhe
Altidore doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, finding the bottom corner from inside the area.
Double the @JozyAltidore, double the @torontofc lead. #TORvRSL https://t.co/y0a6oL03UE— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
Corey Baird pulled a goal back for Real Salt Lake to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute
Game on!@RealSaltLake pull one back. #TORvRSL https://t.co/Dk8d70TWzU— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018
While Baird gave the visitors hope, Ricketts came off the bench and secured a much-needed win for Toronto in additional time.
No doubt about it. @TosaintRicketts bags his first goal of 2018 to seal the win for the Reds.#TFCLive | #TORvRSL pic.twitter.com/IE0iYle98R— Toronto FC (@torontofc) March 31, 2018