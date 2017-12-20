MLS Awards Expansion Team To Nashville

beIN SPORTS USA

Major League Soccer has announced that it's newest franchise will be located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville's ownership group - lead by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Whilf brother - was chosen from an original list of 12 cities that entered formal bids to join the league. Sacramento, Detroit, and Cincinnati were the other finalists for a team most likely to join MLS in 2019 or 2020.

From the official MLS statement:

“Nashville is a rising city with a passionate soccer fan base, a dedicated ownership group and civic leaders that truly believe in this sport,” said Commissioner Garber in a statement. “Nashville continues its ascent as one of America’s most dynamic communities, with its incredible energy and creativity. For us, that makes it a perfect place for MLS expansion. John Ingram and his partners had a plan to bring MLS to Nashville during the last year and they executed it at every level. Thanks to their vision, the soccer fans of Tennessee will soon have their own MLS club and a state-of-the-art soccer stadium that undoubtedly will be a centerpiece of the community.”

Nashville SC will begin play in the second-division United Soccer League in 2018. No official date was given for the team's jump to MLS.

Welcome to MLS, Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Uw2RZV4K1G — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 20, 2017

“This is a landmark day for Nashville and for all of the loyal and ardent soccer advocates in our state and our region,” said (Nashville SC owner) Ingram. “During the last year, with the support of our partners, the fans, and civic and community leaders, we were able to make a strong case for why Major League Soccer belonged in the great sports town of Nashville. Thank you MLS owners and Commissioner Garber for your confidence in us. We will have a team that everyone can be proud of, and we will take a leadership role in enhancing the growth of the sport in a region that already has a passionate soccer culture. Nashville is going to be a very worthy addition to MLS.”