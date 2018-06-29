Minnesota United's Collin Martin Comes Out As Only Gay Male In Major US Pro Leagues

Minnesota United player Collin Martin has become the only publicly gay male athlete active in the United States' five major professional leagues.

MLS midfielder Martin released a personal message on Twitter revealing he will share the news for the first time to the public during Minnesota United's Pride Night on Friday, although many of his team-mates were already aware of his sexuality.

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

"I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my team-mates," Martin wrote in a statement.

"I have played Major League Soccer for six seasons: four seasons with DC United and two seasons with Minnesota United. Today, I'm proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay.

"I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier. As we celebrate Pride Night, I want to thank my team-mates for their unconditional support for who I am.

"In light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly.

"June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man."