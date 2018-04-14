Español
On Demand
MLS

LAFC Snap Losing Streak, Orlando Stay Hot With Third Consecutive Win

Getty Images

Carlos Vela's curler helped LAFC get back on track, while Orlando topped Philly for a third straight win.

 

Carlos Vela was on target as Los Angeles FC snapped a run of consecutive losses in MLS, while Orlando City extended their winning streak.

Bob Bradley's LAFC responded from back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

 

Having opened their inaugural season with impressive victories against Seattle Sounders (1-0) and Real Salt Lake (5-1), LAFC came crashing back down to earth following a loss to LA Galaxy (4-3) and Atlanta United (5-0).

But second-half goals from former Real Sociedad forward Vela and Diego Rossi saw LAFC upstage Western Conference high-flyers the Whitecaps in Vancouver.

It took until just before the hour-mark for the game's first goal but it was worth the wait as Vela broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion – the Mexico international curling a shot into the top corner of the net.

 

And LAFC star Rossi sealed the points with 20 minutes remaining when he capitalised on a goal-mouth scramble.

Orlando, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 victory against Philadelphia Union earlier on Friday.

 

Goals from Dominic Dwyer and Christopher Mueller ensured Orlando stayed hot against the Union, who were left winless in four matches.

 

MLS LAFC Vancouver Whitecaps Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union
Previous The XTRA: Battle Of The Exes In Champions League S
Read
The XTRA: Battle Of The Exes In Champions League Semifinal Draw
Next