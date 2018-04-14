Carlos Vela was on target as Los Angeles FC snapped a run of consecutive losses in MLS, while Orlando City extended their winning streak.

Bob Bradley's LAFC responded from back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

Bringing 3 points home to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/3l8osxrLEe — LAFC (@LAFC) April 14, 2018

Having opened their inaugural season with impressive victories against Seattle Sounders (1-0) and Real Salt Lake (5-1), LAFC came crashing back down to earth following a loss to LA Galaxy (4-3) and Atlanta United (5-0).

But second-half goals from former Real Sociedad forward Vela and Diego Rossi saw LAFC upstage Western Conference high-flyers the Whitecaps in Vancouver.

It took until just before the hour-mark for the game's first goal but it was worth the wait as Vela broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion – the Mexico international curling a shot into the top corner of the net.

And LAFC star Rossi sealed the points with 20 minutes remaining when he capitalised on a goal-mouth scramble.

Orlando, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 victory against Philadelphia Union earlier on Friday.

Goals from Dominic Dwyer and Christopher Mueller ensured Orlando stayed hot against the Union, who were left winless in four matches.