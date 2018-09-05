Inter Miami: Beckham Announces MLS Team Name

GOAL

The name of David Beckham's MLS franchise has finally been revealed as Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder posted a short video on Instagram, revealing both the name and the crest of the new club.

Inter Miami's badge includes two Cranes, with their legs locked together in front of a pink and black background.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

Beckham posted a caption alongside the video, reading: "Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we’re proud to announce the official name and crest of our new team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.

"THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI."

Beckham spent five seasons in America, with LA Galaxy, twice winning the MLS Cup, before moving to PSG in 2013, with whom he retired.

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans." - David Beckham, Miami MLS Owner and President of Football Operations#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/9LSeQa4V6W — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

The Miami Fusion were the city's last MLS team, operating from 1997 to 2001, winning the MLS Supporters' Shield in their final season. However, since then, there has been no MLS team in the area, with the closest franchise operating in Orlando.

When Beckham moved to the LA Galaxy in 2007, he received a purchase option from MLS which would allow him to establish a future franchise for $25 million rather than the usual $150M cost. In 2014, he decided to exercise this option, and has been granted permission by Miami-Dade County to build a new stadium in downtown Miami.

The league has confirmed Miami will begin play in the 2020 MLS campaign in a temporary stadium.