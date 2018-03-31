Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a Hollywood entrance to life in MLS with two goals in a 19-minute cameo as LA Galaxy came from three goals down to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 in an enthralling contest.

Ibrahimovic only arrived in California on Thursday and completed one training session before Saturday's derby with their new city neighbors.

But he showed little sign of rustiness with two trademark strikes that showed just why Galaxy were so keen to bring the veteran to America.

It looked like a debut to forget for the former Manchester United striker as he watched Galaxy fall 3-0 behind from the bench – Carlos Vela scoring twice for LA FC.

However, Galaxy came roaring back, with their "hungry lion" at the center of it all.

Sebastian Lletget began the fightback on the hour and Chris Pontius made it 3-2 moments after Ibrahimovic had been introduced by Sigi Schmid.

From there it was all about Zlatan, and how he delivered.

Noticing Tyler Miller off his line, Ibrahimovic notched his first MLS goal with a dipping volley from 40 yards that sparked incredible celebrations both in the stands and on the pitch.

He was far from done. With time running out the veteran striker leapt highest to head home Baggio Husidic's late cross and snatch all three points for the hosts.