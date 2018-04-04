Toronto drew first blood against America in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, claiming an impressive 3-1 victory over the Mexican giants.
Sebastian Giovinco inspired Toronto, the former Juventus forward opening the scoring before goals from Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan settled Tuesday's entertaining opening leg.
MLS champions Toronto made a dream start at BMO Field when Giovinco converted a ninth-minute penalty.
"Best of luck with this penalty kick, Seba!" (we can only assume)#TFCLive | #TORvAME | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/bDkgtO7aag— Toronto FC (@torontofc) April 4, 2018
America – the most successful club in the competition with seven titles – were left enraged over the call after Giovinco – who fired his spot-kick straight down the middle – had been fouled inside the area.
Toronto's lead was short-lived, however, following Andres Ibarguen's stunning solo equaliser.
Ibarguen netted the priceless away goal when he sliced through Toronto's defence with ease in the 21st minute.
GOOOOOLAAAAZOOO!!! Con gran jugada individual Andrés Ibargüen empata el marcador @torontofc 1-1 @ClubAmerica— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) April 4, 2018
🔴 En vivo por 👉🏼 https://t.co/SYDxsdBRiC pic.twitter.com/PiAW1CGpV7
Toronto reclaimed the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Altidore, who outmuscled his opponent before finishing coolly past America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.
The go-ahead goal. #SCCL2018 #TFC pic.twitter.com/9feCMF9q7F— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 4, 2018
And Toronto sealed the triumph approaching the hour-mark – Morgan on hand to convert from inside the six-yard box.
America will try to overturn the two-goal deficit when they host Toronto on April 10.
It doesn't get much better than this 😍@ashtone_m finishes off a beautiful move to double the advantage#TFCLive | #TORvAME | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/qaSD6FKe8X— Toronto FC (@torontofc) April 4, 2018