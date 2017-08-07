It was the David Villa show as New York City came from behind to earn bragging rights against neighbours New York Red Bulls, winning the Hudson River Derby 3-2.

Spain's all-time leading goalscorer Villa was the difference at a sold-out Yankee Stadium on Sunday, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the MLS blockbuster.

After featuring for the MLS All-Stars against Real Madrid during the week, former Barcelona star Villa returned to New York and continued his stellar season with the game's opening goal in the 28th minute.

A fortuitous block led to New York City captain Villa beating the offside trap and rounding Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Bradley Wright-Phillies threatened to steal the spotlight away from Villa when he equalised close to half-time and put the in-form Red Bulls ahead just past the hour-mark.

However, Villa led New York City's rally as he restored parity with a sensational solo goal with 18 minutes remaining.

Villa then converted a 75th-minute penalty after a drawing a foul inside the area for his 17th goal of the campaign – snapping the Red Bulls' four-match winning streak.