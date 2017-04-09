Chicago Fire Feeling the Schweinsteiger Effect as Portland Timbers Impress

OMNISPORT

Chicago Fire ended Columbus Crew's MLS winning streak, while Portland Timbers continued their fine start to the season.

A 22nd-minute goal from Nemanja Nikolic – after a smart Dax McCarty pass – led Fire to a 1-0 win at home to Columbus on Saturday.

Former Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger got through another 90 minutes for Veljko Paunovic's Fire, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus remain top despite seeing their three-match winning run ended.

101 - @BSchweinsteiger had 101 touches last game, just the 8th player for @ChicagoFire to have 100+ touches in a game since 2010. Instant. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) April 8, 2017

Portland are clear atop the Western Conference and recorded a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Philadelphia Union.

Richie Marquez had put the struggling Union – who are bottom in the east – ahead, but Darlington Nagbe levelled before the break for Portland.

A Roy Miller goal and Fanendo Adi penalty secured the points for the Timbers, who are three points clear at the top.

Adi's strike was his 46th for the club and saw him become the Timbers' all-time leading goalscorer.

New York City's inconsistent start to the campaign continued as they were beaten 2-1 by DC United despite a David Villa goal.

A pair of second-half goals helped New England Revolution claim a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Sebastian Giovinco was on the scoresheet for Toronto, who drew 2-2 with high-flying Atlanta United.

Minnesota United saw their struggles continue as they were downed 2-0 in Dallas, while Real Salt Lake struck three times in the second half to beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0.

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders played out a thrilling 1-1 draw.