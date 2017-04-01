Bastian Schweinsteiger Scores On Chicago Fire Debut
The 32-year-old netted with a powerful header at the far post, converting David Accam's cross to give the home side a 1-0 lead over their visitors.
Bastian Schweinsteiger scored after 17 minutes of his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact at Toyota Park.
Schweinsteiger only arrived at his new club on March 21 after a disappointing spell as a Manchester United player, and he was unveiled just three days before being given his first start by coach Veljko Paunovic.
Fire went into the match against Montreal having taken a draw, a win and a defeat from their opening three games of the MLS season.