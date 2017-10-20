Bastian Schweinsteiger admits his future is unclear as he nears the end of his contract with Chicago Fire.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder joined the MLS club in March and scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Montreal Impact.

The club officially clinched their place in the MLS Cup play-offs with a 4-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes last month, giving Schweinsteiger a shot at silverware in his first season in the United States.

It was a great pleasure to represent @ChicagoFire on the ice and to meet @JonathanToews. Thanks for having me, @NHLBlackhawks! pic.twitter.com/3CcoxLtF7E — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 13, 2017

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of 2017 but reportedly contains an option for a year-long extension.

However, the ex-Germany captain is keeping his options open.

"I signed for only one year because I wanted to see how everything goes," he told Eurosport.

"The state of things is that I have this contract but I don't have anything else yet and I'm open to everything. Then we'll see what happens."