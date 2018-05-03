New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivered the best start of his career as he inspired a 4-0 win over reigning MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros.

Severino threw all nine innings, allowing just five hits and no runs, as the Yankees came away with victory in the third game of a four-game series against Houston on Wednesday.

The final out of Luis Severino's first career CG. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/lh80HC7iNJ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 3, 2018

"I felt like for most of the night he [Severino] was on cruise control and just lighting it up," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "It was a special outing."

All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and followed with a rocket to left three innings later to give the Yankees an early advantage.

"[Stanton] carried the offense tonight, that's for sure," Boone said. "A huge performance."

Stanton knocked in his fourth run of the game with a double in the eighth and Severino worked around a one-out double in the ninth to secure the victory.

The Yankees (20-10) have now won 11 of their last 12 games.

Houston (20-12) topped the Yankees in seven games in the 2017 American League Championship Series and went on to win their first World Series in franchise history.

ENCARNACION ENJOYS STELLAR GAME

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion had a career-day, slugging three homers, including a three-run blast in the first inning, while driving in six runs to lead Cleveland to a 12-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Edwing (home run), Dirtbag (home run),

EE (home run), Frankie (home run),

Parrot (home run),



Plated (home run), plated (home run). pic.twitter.com/tcL5uJ180G — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 3, 2018

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts belted three solo shots and went four-for-four in a 5-4 victory against the Kansas City Royals. The loss dropped Kansas City's record to 8-22.

Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 16 Oakland Athletics hitters while scattering just five hits in a 3-2 loss.

GSELLMAN UNABLE TO STOP BRAVES

New York Mets reliever Robert Gsellman entered Wednesday's game with his team down by three. They were trailing 7-0 by the time he returned to the dugout. Gsellman surrendered four runs in the eighth inning as the Atlanta Braves pulled away for a 7-0 victory and their fourth straight win.

FIRST HOMER FOR MARTINEZ

St Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez sent a pitch from Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito over the left center-field fence for his first career home run. Martinez also picked up the win in St Louis' 3-2 victory.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 5-4 Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 12-4 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 11-2 Chicago Cubs

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 9-4 San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves 7-0 New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees 4-0 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 10-7 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Seattle Mariners

BRAVES AT METS

The Mets will look to avoid a sweep on Thursday. Atlanta squeaked out a win to open the series and followed with a blow-out victory on Wednesday. Braves ace Julio Teheran (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will face the Mets' Jason Vargas (0-1, 22.09 ERA). Atlanta have jumped out to a surprising start, while the Mets have fallen back to the pack after they opened the season 11-1.