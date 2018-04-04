Ohtani Hits First MLB Home Run, Braves Hand Nationals First Loss

The Atlanta Braves handed Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals their first loss of the MLB season thanks to three-run homers from Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker.

Five Atlanta batters recorded multi-hit games as the Braves pounced on Nats starting pitcher A.J. Cole early and often in a 13-6 win on Tuesday.

The Braves scored four times in each of the first two innings and scored 10 runs and 10 hits on Cole in his 3.6 innings of work.

Tuesday's slugfest saw 14 total runs after three innings as Braves starter Julio Teheran gave up five runs on six hits in just 2.3 innings. The right-hander also served up Harper's fourth homer of the season.

OHTANI OPENS MLB ACCOUNT

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani hit his first MLB home run against the Cleveland Indians, a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the first inning. Ohtani added a single in the third for his first multi-hit game and hit another single in the eighth inning as the Angels won 13-2.

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius became the fifth shortstop in MLB history with two homers and eight RBIs in a game during an 11-4 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. His eight RBIs are the most for the Yankees since April 26, 2005 when Alex Rodriguez had 10 against the Angels.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton had a tough outing in his Yankee Stadium debut, striking out five times and drawing a chorus of boos.

INFANTE STRUGGLES AGAINST JAYS

Chicago White Sox reliever Gregory Infante was tagged for five runs on three hits while recording just one out during a 14-5 loss to the streaking Toronto Blue Jays.

BRADLEY WITH THE DIVING CATCH

Chris Sale often retires hitters on his own, but this time he got some help from @JackieBradleyJr.



The @RedSox CF turned this 32% catch probability into an out.



That’s a 🌟🌟🌟🌟 grab! pic.twitter.com/3vvxXowMtL — #Statcast (@statcast) April 3, 2018

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. turned this 32-percent catch probability into an out.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City Royals 1-0 Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees 11-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox 4-2 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 6-4 San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays 14-5 Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves 13-6 Washington Nationals

New York Mets 2-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros 10-6 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 St Louis Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers 4-1 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 13-2 Cleveland Indians

San Diego Padres 8-4 Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds-Chicago Cubs (postponed)

NATIONALS AT BRAVES

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) kicks off a 13-game slate on Wednesday as he faces Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Scherzer is coming off a 10-strikeout game on opening day while Foltynewicz recorded seven of his own thanks to an improved slider.