The New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox are making statements early in the season following Tuesday's wins.

For the red-hot Red Sox, their statement was a 14-1 drubbing of the New York Yankees in the first matchup with their arch-rivals in MLB.

For the other team in New York, it was an 8-6 win over the lowly Miami Marlins, but with the victory the Mets moved to 9-1 for the season – the best start in franchise history.

This team has some fight in ‘em! We battled back twice last night to win our 7th straight. https://t.co/6wjGpNhUGG pic.twitter.com/3paImeRsRS — New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2018

Both the Mets and the Red Sox boast 9-1 records and have achieved those marks with their pitching.

For Boston on Tuesday, it was all about Chris Sale who dominated the Yankees with eight strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball. Mookie Betts helped out, going four for four with a grand slam.

The Mets got two home runs from Asdrubal Cabrera and a serviceable start from Jacob deGrom who finished six innings while allowing four runs.

With how the Mets have played early in the season though, deGrom knows he has a little bit of leeway.

"I feel like we're in every ballgame," deGrom told reporters after the game. "Coming out of that inning they tie it up for me and we end up getting the win later on. Very impressive, fun to watch, fun to be a part of."

BAEZ SHINES IN CUBS LOSS

Chicago Cubs utility man Javier Baez went two for four with two home runs in an 8-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Another homer for Javier Baez on a liner into the stands in left. #Cubs trail #Pirates 8-3 in 7th — Jay Cohen (@jcohenap) April 10, 2018

Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery hit Philadelphia's third grand slam in their last four games in a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg tossed eight innings of three-hit, shut-out ball in a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

PEREZ COSTLY AGAINST ANGELS

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez gave up nine hits and eight runs in just three innings of work in an 11-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

"One of those days where you're trying to do your best but can't,"



Despite Martin Perez's best efforts, he couldn't get it going against the Angels.#TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/JqgF5UNQ2w — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 11, 2018

TRAVIS CHANNELS PILLAR

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis narrowly avoided a collision with Steve Pearce, but the pending contact did not distract him from a fabulous catch. It would have made team-mate Kevin Pillar proud.

The Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on a Curtis Granderson go-ahead home run in the ninth inning.

Curtis Granderson picked a perfect time to hit his first homer of the season.



Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles on Sportsnet NOW: https://t.co/nDY772TrFr pic.twitter.com/KGr8FXwlh4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 11, 2018

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Indians 2-1 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 14-1 New York Yankees

New York Mets 8-6 Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins 4-1 Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels 11-1 Texas Rangers

St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners 8-3 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres 5-2 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

MARINERS AT ROYALS

It is power lefty against power lefty as Mariners pitcher James Paxton (0-1, 7.45 ERA) faces off with Royals ace Danny Duffy (0-2, 7.45) in a matchup of pitchers trying to return to 2017 form.