Giants Lose Bumgarner To Fractured Hand

Madison Bumgarner fractured his pitching hand and will likely be out to start the MLB season in a huge blow to the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner was hit on the hand by a line drive off the bat of Royals infielder Whit Merrifield during the third inning of San Francisco's matchup with Kansas City on Friday.

Manager Bruce Bochy would not give a timetable for his return.

BREAKING: Madison Bumgarner suffered a fractured left (throwing) hand today after being hit with a line drive on this play, per @hankschulman. pic.twitter.com/K8YNPMyFKf — Stadium (@WatchStadium) March 23, 2018

"Horrible news for us," he told reporters Friday. "That's all you can say about it. There's nothing you can do but push on."

According to the Athletic, Bumgarner will have to have pins inserted into his hand. Those pins cannot be removed for four to six weeks. He hopes to be back before the All-Star break.

Madison Bumgarner will have pins put in his hand tomorrow, says he hopes to have them taken out in 4-to-6 weeks. Can’t throw with the pins, so he’ll build back up after that. pic.twitter.com/Np3qACuW6v — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Jeff Samardzija will miss up to a month as well with a pectoral strain.

Samardzija suffered his injury Thursday and was simply waiting on results from an MRI to give him a diagnosis. It was not a favourable one for the Giants.