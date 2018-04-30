Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not care how talented a player is, hustle comes first.

Roberts pulled talented first baseman Cody Bellinger from Sunday's 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Bellinger, who was two for two in the game when he left, hit a double to deep left center field in the fifth inning, cruising into second base after staring down his deep shot.

Cody Bellinger replaced by Max Muncy. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 29, 2018

After the game, Roberts said he expected Bellinger to reach third base and that this situation had been talked about before.

"Manager's decision, can't say anything against it," Bellinger said after the game. "I've always played the game hard. I took kind of a big swing on a curveball, and I wasn't trying to make an out running to third [base]. He saw what he saw, so it's all good."

Dave Roberts talks with @alannarizzo about why @Cody_Bellinger was removed from today's game. pic.twitter.com/QfenPNExfB — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 30, 2018

The Dodgers have now lost five of their last six games, so tension could be high in the clubhouse.

Despite the issue, Bellinger, 22, looks poised for another big year. He is hitting .291 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in his second big-league season.