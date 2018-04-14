Blue Jays Send Donaldson To 10-day DL With Shoulder Injury

Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list to deal with right shoulder inflammation, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Friday.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A Buffalo.

We've placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day DL (right shoulder inflammation).



OF Teoscar Hernández has been recalled from the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/AbwxoO4EOW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 13, 2018

Donaldson went through a "dead-arm" phase early in the MLB season, and according to a team spokesperson, "his throwing ability has not improved to his desired level."

The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP dealt with the shoulder issue throughout spring training, and played only sparingly, going four for 27 (all singles) at the plate.

Josh Donaldson update per #BlueJays



Had imaging done to ensure no new injury to shoulder. Shoulder has no structural instability or new injuries, but throwing ability hasn’t improved as hoped. Donaldson will go through throwing program in Florida — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 13, 2018

The 32-year-old has operated as a designated hitter in five of the 12 games he has played this season.

Donaldson – a two-time Silver Slugger – is batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs.