Aces Kluber And Scherzer Dominate

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has already won two straight National League Cy Young awards and early indications show he's poised to contend for a third.

Scherzer tossed a two-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts (102 pitches) in a 2-0 win over the Braves. Scherzer, who now sports a 0.90 ERA through three starts this season, also showed off his speed with his first stolen base.

Howie Kendrick, who ultimately left the game with a leg injury, drove in both of Washington's runs. Scherzer also had a hit, while Anthony Rendon had two hits and a run scored.

Scherzer quickly rebounded after getting pelted for five runs (two earned) last week against the Braves. He now has 27 strikeouts in just 20 innings pitched so far this season.

Despite the win, Washington are still just 5-5 this season, three-and-a-half games behind the NL-leading Mets.

KLUBER STARS AGAINST TIGERS AGAIN

Indians ace Corey Kluber continued his career dominance over the Tigers by striking out 13 in eight scoreless innings to help Cleveland to a 2-0 win.

Kluber allowed just two hits and one walk in the win, as he gears up for another run at American League Cy Young.

SCHOOP STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop went zero for four with two strikeouts in a 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Schoop, a breakout performer last year, is now only batting .200 this season. Orioles slugger Chris Davis also went zero for four with two strikeouts and is now batting just .088 this season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox 4-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Baltimore Orioles 1-7 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 4-5 Milwaukee Brewers

Washington Nationals 2-0 Atalanta Braves

Miami Marlins 2-4 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 3-8 Los Angeles Angels

Minnesota Twins 0-2 Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals 10-0 Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants 1-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 6-7 San Diego Padres

PIRATES AT CUBS

Today's #Cubs home opener at #WrigleyField has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather.



The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Gates will open at approximately 11:20 a.m. CDT, and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/ijizgLY2ul — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2018

The Cubs' home opener got pushed back a day due to snow, but Tyler Chatwood will usher in the new season at Wrigley Field against Ivan Nova.

With Anthony Rizzo likely headed to the disabled list with a back injury, and Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber struggling at the plate, Chicago need a break. Pittsburgh, who sold a lot this off-season, are surprisingly leading the NL Central after the first couple of weeks.