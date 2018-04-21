Unai Emery believes Arsene Wenger could become head coach of Paris Saint-Germain in future.

Wenger caused a shock on Friday when it was announced he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing his near-22-year reign to an end.

It is believed the 68-year-old has no plans to retire, though, and has been tipped either to take another coaching job or consider a director of football position away from Emirates Stadium.

Emery is among the names to have been linked with the Arsenal job, with PSG expected to replace him at the end of the season following their failure to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

And the former Sevilla boss thinks Wenger has the ability to take charge at Parc des Princes before he calls time on his career.

Impossible de parler de @Arsenal, de la @premierleague et du métier d’entraineur sans citer Arsène Wenger, une des références sans doute. Merci Arsène! pic.twitter.com/QZLcxbL0CH — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) April 20, 2018

"He is a reference for the world of football and us coaches. He has given inspiration to this sport," he told a news conference.

"Every year, a dozen coaches meet in Nyon and Wenger is a reference for all of us. He has always spoken well of me.

"I have great admiration for him as a person and as a coach. He has the quality and the experience to coach the best teams in the world, like PSG."