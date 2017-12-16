Two Goals, Two Assists For Neymar In PSG Return

OMNISPORT

Neymar's midweek trip to Brazil had little impact on his performance as he played a part in all of Paris Saint-Germain's goals in a 4-1 Ligue 1 win at Rennes on Saturday.

The world's most expensive player returned to South America to deal with a personal issue last week, ruling him out of Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue victory over Strasbourg.

FULL TIME: PSG take care of business with a 4-1 win over Rennes!!! #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/SiDIJKDFQM — PSG English (@PSG_English) December 16, 2017

But the former Barcelona man appeared fresh as he opened the scoring in the fourth minute, before teeing up Kylian Mbappe for the league leaders' second.

Firmin Mubele pulled a goal back for Rennes early in the second half, but the task of completing the turnaround became tougher when captain Benjamin Andre was sent off shortly after the hour mark.

And Neymar's ball over the top played in Edinson Cavani for a delightful chip to make it 3-1 after 75 minutes, before PSG's star man added further gloss with another goal assisted by Mbappe.

2 - Games with at least 1 goal AND 1 assist in the Top 5 European leagues this season:

🇧🇷Neymar 6

🇫🇷Kylian Mbappé 5

🇩🇪Leroy Sané 4

Versatile. pic.twitter.com/7r9e8XIRiG — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 16, 2017

An 89th-minute red card for Presnel Kimpembe had little impact on the closing minutes, with Wahbi Khazri clearing the crossbar from the resulting penalty.

The result – PSG's sixth win in a row against Rennes – restores their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to nine points over second-placed Monaco.