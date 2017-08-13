Three Goalkeepers for Lille; Three Points for Strasbourg

OMNISPORT

Strasbourg overcame 10-man Lille and a pair of outfield players in the opposition goal to record a 3-0 win at Stade de la Meinau – the first victory of their Ligue 1 return.

Lille recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Nantes on the opening weekend but Marcelo Bielsa saw his plans thrown into disarray on Sunday when, having already made three substitutions, goalkeeper Mike Maignan became embroiled in a 63rd-minute scuffle with Benjamin Corgnet that ended with him throwing the ball at the Strasbourg midfielder's head.

Maignan was promptly dismissed and striker Nicolas de Preville stepped into the breach, Strasbourg sniffing the chance to banish the false start that was their 4-0 loss at Lyon.

63': Lille 'keeper Maignan sent off. 🔴

63': De Preville (ST) goes in goal. 👐

74': Strasbourg score. ⚽️

76': Amadou (CB) goes in goal. 🔁



😂 pic.twitter.com/fPs4QVDdMJ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 13, 2017

De Preville saved well from home forward Idriss Saadi but was helpless as Jonas Martin turned in a corner at the near post in the 74th minute.

At that stage, Lille captain Ibrahim Amadou was given a go between the posts and he had to face a penalty eight minutes from time – getting a touch on substitute Dmitri Lienard's spot-kick but failing to keep it out.

Amadou could only parry into the top corner when local favourite Jeremy Grimm let fly from 25 yards two minutes from time to ramp up the party atmosphere for last season's Ligue 2 champions, who were playing in France's fifth tier only six years ago after going into liquidation.

"It's the first time I've ever played in goal. It's not my position, you just do what you have to do," Amadou told reporters after the match.