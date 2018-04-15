PSG's Path to 2017/18 Ligue 1 Glory

Paris Saint-Germain winning the Ligue 1 title has rarely looked in doubt this season, ever since the double signing of strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gave Unai Emery an attack the envy of world football.

Teenage France forward Mbappe was one of a number of high-profile departures from last season's champions, with PSG hammering Monaco 7-1 on Sunday to wrest the crown back from their rivals.

Neymar's arrival boosted the profile of Ligue 1 and added stardust to the league, although PSG had to wrap up the title without the world's most expensive player after he was sidelined with injury.

But even without Neymar, PSG have looked by far and away the best team in Ligue 1 this season, even if they fell short in the Champions League by losing to holders Real Madrid.