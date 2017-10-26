PSG vs. Nice - 5 Things You Need to Know

Ligue 1 frontrunners PSG will look to extend their impressive streak against Luciano Favre's Nice when the sides meet at Parc des Princes on Friday.

PSG have lost just one of their last nine games against Nice in Ligue 1. But it came the last time they faced them in April this year, when they were beaten 3-1.

Nice have already lost six games in the league this season; that's two more than in the whole of the last campaign.

PSG have scored 31 goals in their opening 10 league matches this season. It's their best ever total at this stage and the most in Ligue 1 since St Etienne in 1969.

Nice have won 55% of their league games with Mario Balotelli in the side, compared to 44% without him - he bagged a brace the last time this fixture was played .

And Edinson Cavani has scored two of the last three PSG goals against Nice in Ligue 1. He's scored four times in his last 5 league games against them.

PSG vs. Nice will be LIVE on beIN SPORTS, Friday 2:40pm ET / 11:40am PT